MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shell casing was found outside a Manchester, New Hampshire restaurant where an altercation broke out early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 hang-up call in which yelling could be heard on the line at Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street around 12:10 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said that there had been an altercation between a group of females and a male outside of the restaurant, according to Manchester police.

They also reported hearing a loud bang.

A shell casing was found about 50 feet away from the front entrance of the restaurant, police said.

There were no gunshot victims located nor was any property damage found, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

