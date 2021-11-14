BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one person was injured in a shooting at Grove Hall in Boston on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Grove Hall on Washington Street around 11 p.m. found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox