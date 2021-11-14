BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one person was injured in a shooting at Grove Hall in Boston on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Grove Hall on Washington Street around 11 p.m. found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)