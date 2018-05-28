Investigation underway after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton that sent at least one person to the hospital, fire officials said.

Investigators could be seen scouring the parking lot of the Madrid Square condo complex on Oak Street early Monday morning.

Brockton fire officials said at least one victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office and Brockton police.

