BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in the South End overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were seen on Washington Street after police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

The victim of that shooting is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.

