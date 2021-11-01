SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a shooting outside of a home in New Hampshire on Monday morning left one person dead and another critically injured, law enforcement officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area 19 Boynton Lane in Seabrook just after 9 a.m. found a man dead in the driveaway and another man suffering from a gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in a joint news release.

Several area businesses were placed in lockdown as heavily-armed officers scoured the neighborhood for a third person who was believed to be involved in the incident.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the shooting and authorities say the incident is believed to be a “contained scenario.”

The public is being urged to avoid the neighborhood as investigators conduct a search of the area outside of the Boynton Lane home.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been made public.

No additional information has been released.

