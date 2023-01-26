BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat.

Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the neck and he was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

Police could be seen scouring the area around a taped off SUV.

Employees at the laundromat said they heard several shots.

No additional information was immediately available.

