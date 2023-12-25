BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Brockton early Christmas morning.

Officers responding to a report of a house damaged by gunfire on Tilton Avenue around 11 a.m. determined the incident occurred around 3 a.m.

There were no reported injuries,

Anyone with information is urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

