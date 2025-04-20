CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired inside the MBTA’s Harvard Square Station on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 2:12 p.m. conducted an investigation that determined a man had fired four to five rounds at another person while standing on the southbound platform, according to transit police.

The suspect fled the station. There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

