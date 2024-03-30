NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a single-engine airplane crashed In Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island on Saturday with two people on board, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after a single-engine Pipe PA-24 crashed near Quonset State Airport around 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The two people who were on board were able to swim to a nearby buoy.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

