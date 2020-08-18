GROTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A small plane crashed into a home in Groton, Connecticut on Monday night.

Officers responding to multiple calls reporting a plan crash in the area of Ring and Donna drives just after 10:30 p.m. discovered the plane through the roof of the home.

The two people inside the plane were able to get out on their own and were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, according to Groton police.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure while fire crews and EMS attended the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

