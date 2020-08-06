BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline officials are investigating how some residents were mailed incorrect ballots for the upcoming state primary election.

About 30 voters notified the Town Clerk’s Office that the mail-in ballots they received were not the party ballot they requested, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner announced Wednesday.

The Town Clerk’s Office has subsequently mailed correct party ballots to those voters and reported the error to the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State, Kleckner added.

“We regret this error and are working collaboratively with the Secretary of State’s Office to understand how it happened and are committed to correcting it to ensure that every voter who wishes to vote in the upcoming state primary is able to do so,” he said.

Staff have since been retrained and procedures have been modified to ensure that correct ballots are mailed out going forward.

Roughly 7,000 ballots have been mailed to voters so far.

Brookline voters who requested mail-in ballots are urged to check that they received the primary ballot for the party they requested. The party ballot requested is indicated by an “R” for Republican, “D” for Democrat, “G” for Green or “I” for Independent on the mailing label in the lower right hand corner of the envelope containing the ballot.

The ballot inside the envelope should match the indicated party affiliation. Voters may review the sample ballot for their party and precinct online to ensure the one they’ve received is correct.

Anyone who has received an incorrect ballot should call the Town Clerk’s Office at 617-730-2010.

