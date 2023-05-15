BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Monday after a person was stabbed near Boston Common, police said.

Police said a call reporting the incident came in just after 7:20 p.m.

Officers soon swarmed the scene on Tremont Street near Park Street station.

Police said the person who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

