Investigation underway after stabbing victim jumps from window of Reading home

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing victim jumped from the window of a home in Reading on Friday morning before they were later found inside a car covered in blood, police said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home in the area of Prescott and Pratt streets learned that a blood-covered man had fled from the home in question and took off in a car, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark.

When the vehicle was later tracked down, the victim was “bleeding profusely” and suffering from “multiple cuts,” Clark added.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. There was no immediate word on his condition.

After the victim said, “they stabbed me,” Clark said a SWAT team swept the home where the man had fled from in an effort to locate a suspect but the search proved unsuccessful.

Clark noted that the incident was “isolated” and that there is no danger to the public.

The neighborhood remains sealed off as detectives wait to execute a search warrant at the home.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reading Police Chief says man was stabbed inside a home on Prescott street before jumping out a window to escape..so far no arrests #7news pic.twitter.com/dDiysJJPyp — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 21, 2021

There is an active police scene in the area of Prescott Street and Pratt Street. Prescott St is closed from Woburn to Sunnyside. Pratt is closed at Echo as well. Please avoid the area. — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) May 21, 2021

