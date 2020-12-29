Investigation underway after stained glass windows at Fall River church smashed

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after stained glass windows at a church in Fall River were recently smashed, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at the Cathedral of St. Mary of Assumption on Saturday learned four windows had been damaged, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The stained glass windows are reportedly valued at $25,000.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River police.

