BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after the State House was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

White paint could be seen splattered across exterior entrance steps to the State House and words were written in black spray paint across a large stone pillar.

Footsteps were also visible in white paint leading away from the scene toward Boston Common.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 3:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

