CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after state police recovered a dead body from the Charles River on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit found the body between the Mass. Ave. Bridge and the Community Boating docks on the Boston side of the river around 8 a.m. after receiving a report from a rower, according to state police.

State police are currently investigating the facts and circumstances of the person’s death as well as their identity.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP Marine Unit just recovered deceased person from the Charles River, located between Mass Ave Bridge & Community Boating. Invest is ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2019

