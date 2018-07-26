Investigation underway after state trooper injured on highway

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a stretch of highway near Route 3 for a report of an injured trooper found the victim to be conscious and alert.

The trooper was taken to Lahey Hospital with unknown injuries.

A collision reconstruction and crime scene units are responding to the scene.

Traffic is backed for miles along I-495 at Route 3.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

Trooper is being transported to Lahey Hospital. Investigation into what happened underway. Updates will follow when available. https://t.co/UWUOk8TJyV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)