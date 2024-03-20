BOSTON (WHDH) - A falling steel beam smashed two windows at the site of the under-construction South Station tower on Wednesday and didn’t reach the ground, where it could have landed on people below.

Work crews worked into the night to secure the site since the incident occurred. A deputy Boston fire chief told 7NEWS the beam fell more than 20 stories and shattered two windows before landing on the 9th floor.

There were no reported injuries.

In a statement, Suffolk Construction said, “The safety of our workers and communities is our number one priority, so we are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”

The cause of the falling beam remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)