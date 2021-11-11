BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a student allegedly fired an airsoft gun inside a charter school in Hyde Park on Wednesday.

The airsoft gun was brought into the Academy of the Pacific Rim and discharged by a student, according to a school spokesperson.

There were no reported injures.

School officials are investigating the incident and have partnered with the appropriate authorities and the families of the involved students to determine the consequences and next steps.

“We take any violation of the physical and emotional safety of our community extremely seriously,” the school spokesperson said. “We remain fiercely committed to the safety of our community and will continue to work diligently to ensure that Academy of the Pacific Rim is a place where all students and teachers feel safe.”

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)