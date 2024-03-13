BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Boston Public Schools student says they were tased by another student during an altercation in a school hallway on Monday, officials said.

The two students were involved in a physical altercation in the hallway at Josiah Quincy Upper School when a girl allegedly pulled a stun gun and used it on another student, according to a police report.

“We want to assure you that this is an isolated incident and will be addressed consisted with BPS policies,” Head of School Richard Chang said in a letter to the school community.

The injured student was seen by the school nurse and then taken to the hospital by a family member for additional care.

The students involved in the altercation will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, Chang said.

It’s unclear how the girl got access to the stun gun.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

