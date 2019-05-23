Investigation underway after student allegedly threatens to harm others at NH school

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a student allegedly made a threat to harm others during an after-school program Thursday in Raymond, New Hampshire.

On Thursday morning, the administration learned that a second-grade boy enrolled in the Learning Enrichment After School Program at the Lamprey River Elementary School had drawn a map of the school and made threats to do harm this week, school officials say.

School officials conducted a search of the elementary school, and no weapons or firearms were found.

Classes were not disrupted, and police and school officials do not believe that there is any danger to the school community.

The student has been removed from the classroom as officials investigate.

