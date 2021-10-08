BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities conducted a security sweep at Brockton High School on Friday morning after a student brought a gun into the building, the city’s superintendent said.

A student approached a staff member to tell them that he had a gun in his possession, prompting a stay-in-place order, Brockton Superintendent of Schools Michael P. Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas added that the student voluntarily turned over the weapon without incident and he was promptly removed from the school.

Police thoroughly swept the building and there were no threats found.

Students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution and there were no reported injuries.

There are no metal detectors at the entryway of the school, Thomas said during an afternoon news conference.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

