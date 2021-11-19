NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after students allegedly set a fire inside a Natick High School locker room after dismissal time on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire in the boys’ locker room around 2:50 p.m. pulled the fire alarm, extinguished the fire, and evacuated the building, according to Natick police.

Approximately 50 high school students and staff members were in the building at the time of the fire, which happened after dismissal and during preschool pickup, police said.

The school has since been reopened for staff and student use.

Police say they are “furious and very disappointed” and are investigating the incident as “a fire that was deliberately set by a member of [the] student body.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the anonymous tip line here.

No additional information was immediately available.

