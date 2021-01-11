Investigation underway after suspected human skull found on Mass. beach

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after part of a suspected human skull was found on a Massachusetts beach earlier this month, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to Little Beach on Horseneck Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 3 found what appeared to be a sizable fragment of an aged human skull in the sand, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Police believe that the fragment washed ashore and was not placed on the beach.

The fragment will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for additional analysis.

