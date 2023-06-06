BOSTON (WHDH) - Frightening moments unfolded at the Richard J. Murphy School in Dorchester on Monday when leaders said someone drove up and shot what appeared to be a pellet gun at students outside.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon while students were at recess. The school’s principal later addressed the situation in a letter to parents saying no students or staff were injured.

“School staff immediately notified BPS Safety Services to provide assistance and an investigation into this incident is ongoing,” said Principal Courtney Sheppeck. “Any student in need of support is encouraged to speak with the school psychologist or social worker.”

Sheppeck continued, saying “The Murphy School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to building learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged.”

“We encourage any community member to immediately report any safety concerns to a member of school leadership,” she said.

If a pellet gun was indeed involved in this incident, it would not be the first time this school year that someone has fired a similar device at Boston Public Schools students.

Back in December, students and a teacher at the Roosevelt K-8 School were shot with gel pellets when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire during recess.

The students and teacher were not hurt.

After the incident, a letter was sent to parents mentioning a TikTok challenge directing people to use toy or airsoft guns to fire gel pellets at strangers or friends.

As of Monday night, the Boston Public Schools had not indicated the challenge played a part in Monday’s suspected pellet gun shooting near the Murphy School.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)