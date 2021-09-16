DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a suspicious fire on Wednesday night destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut police station.

Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls simultaneously around 9 p.m. when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Officers found one marked cruiser fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and determined the cruiser was totaled.

A marked cruiser parked next to the one that went up in flames sustained significant heat damage and was also deemed totaled.

Police noted that the cruisers were not “frontline” vehicles.

A woman who police say is a person of interest was located by officers in the vestibule of the station after the fire was put out.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to undergo an evaluation.

Her name has not been released.

There were no reported injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting Dracut police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

