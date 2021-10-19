NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the back of a school bus in Newbury Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Scotland Road where the bus and SUV were stopped in the middle of the street. The front of the car was severely damaged by the impact.

That SUV was towed away from the scene and police have not said whether anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)