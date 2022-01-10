SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an SUV slammed into a building in Sutton on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the Heritage Plaza found that a vehicle had smashed into the building.

Police say there did not appear to be any major injuries in connection with the crash.

The driver of the SUV has been cited, police said.

The property owner and a building inspector are evaluating the damage to the building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)