Investigation underway after swastika found etched in elevator at Malden school

MALDEN (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a swastika was found etched in an elevator at Malden High School on Monday, Superintendent John Oteri announced.

In a letter sent to parents, Oteri said the school is working closely with the Malden Police Department to determine who is responsible for the heinous act.

“The fact that a swastika was found at Malden High School is far beyond disappointing. It is extremely troubling and highly inconsistent with the inclusive culture that we are committed to,” Oteri wrote. “There is absolutely no place for hate.”

Oteri said the high school was in “full use” over the weekend and noted it was possible that the perpetrator could be from outside of the school.

No additional details were available.

