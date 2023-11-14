WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wayland are searching for a culprit(s) after a number of swastikas were found painted on a roadway Tuesday morning.

The Wayland Police Department said several, large swastikas were found painted in two places along Rice Road around 9 a.m.

Wayland PD said the town’s Department of Public Works was later called in to cover the vandalism, and that police detectives were actively investigating the incident.

“There is no place for this kind of hatred and bigotry in our community,” Acting Police Chief Ed Burman said in a statement. “Every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred, and we will do everything in our power to support our community.”

Authorities ask that anyone who may have information on the incident or may have noticed suspicious activity on Rice Road call the police department at 508-358-4721 or their anonymous tip line at 508-358-1726.

A news release from the department also noted that Burman had been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League New England, stating that the group’s “leadership team will support the Department and community during this investigation.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)