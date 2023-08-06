WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a teen boy was killed in a boating crash on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the area around 11 a.m. found two personal watercrafts at the ramp, one with significant damage.

An investigation determined the crafts were being operated in the northern end of the lake when the lead vessel slowed down and the second collided with it from behind.

Immediately after the crash good Samaritans took the injured operator aboard their boat, began CPR, and took him to a boat ramp and emergency responders.

The teen was taken to Huggins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

