AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a teenager died in a house fire in Agawam on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of blaze in the area of Squire Lane just after 9 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames on all sides of a two-story home, according to the Agawam Fire Department.

The name of the teenager who was pronounced dead has not been released. An adult was also injured in the fire.

“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and state troopers assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are assisting local officials with the investigation.

