Investigation underway after teenager killed in Dorchester triple stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple stabbing that left one teenager dead following a brawl in Dorchester over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of a fight on Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday found three teenage males suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police.

One of the teens, 16-year-old Yonan Guerrero, of Dorchester, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the stabbings were a result of two groups of teenagers who got into a fight that quickly escalated.

“This is actually a great neighborhood, not indicative of the actions of these 10 or 12 tonight,” he said. “Again, it was a group of teenagers fighting. Two groups, resulting in those injuries.”

Gross thanked the public for stepping up and calling the police .

“We just want to thank to everyone that called in,” he said. “Because you called in at such a timely manner, we were able to get those teenagers to the hospital, so we thank you.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

