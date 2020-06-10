Investigation underway after tire flies over median strikes oncoming car on Rt. 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they have identified a truck driver who had been sought for questioning after a motorist in a Jeep was seriously injured on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Wednesday when a tire flew over the median and slammed into their vehicle but, they are still looking for the offending vehicle.

The incident occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Mount Elam Road around 1 p.m.

Photos shared on Twitter by state police showed emergency responders on top of and surrounding the crumpled SUV, tending to the driver, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The right travel lane was closed while crews worked at the scene.

Police say the truck they were originally searching for has been located, but that they are still investigating the origin of the tire and rim.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

