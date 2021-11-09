LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer crashed into multiple vehicles and a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

At least two vehicles and part of a house sustained significant damage in the crash on Western Avenue.

A utility pole and wires also had been knocked down.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries.

Western Avenue is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021

