HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a tractor-trailer veered off the road, crashing into the woods off Interstate 495 in Haverhill on Friday evening.

SKY7HD footage showed the truck resting in the brush on the side of the road. Traffic did not appear to be affected by the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)