NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on I-495 northbound at Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover found a tractor trailer that had rolled over.

The right and center travel lanes were closed as of 2:51 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

