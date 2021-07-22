NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a crash on I-495 northbound at Massachusetts Avenue in North Andover found a tractor trailer that had rolled over.
The right and center travel lanes were closed as of 2:51 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
