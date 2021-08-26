ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp to Interstate 93 northbound in Andover on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp from Dascomb Road to I-93 north around 3:10 p.m. found a tractor-trailer on its side.

There were no reported injuries.

The ramp is currently closed as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

