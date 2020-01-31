Investigation underway after tree worker killed in North Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in North Falmouth after a tree worker was killed in a workplace accident on Friday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Willow Field Drive found the 38-year-old East Falmouth man suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he later died.

He has not yet been identified.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

State troopers assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office along with the Falmouth police are investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

