Investigation underway after tree worker killed in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Wakefield after a tree worker was killed in a workplace accident on Tuesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Greenwood Street around 11 a.m. found an independent tree company worker suffering from traumatic injuries, Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory, Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint news release.

The 34-year-old worker, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a massive toppled tree in the yard of a home that appeared to be under construction. The scene has since been roped off with yellow tape.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)