PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental police are investigating after several trees were found cut across the road in Plymouth on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of several trees cut down found them blocking the roadway adjacent to Myles Standish Forest.

Crews could be seen working to remove the trees on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.

