Investigation underway after trespasser struck, killed by Red Line train

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at the Porter Square MBTA station after a trespasser was struck and killed by an inbound train Friday afternoon.

Officers arriving to the station around 4:15 p.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene and a preliminary investigation indicates he was trespassing on the right of way, according to a release issued by transit police.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced regular Red Line service between Alewife and Harvard stations.

Riders should expect delays.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

