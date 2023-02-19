NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while assisting at the scene of a prior crash on Route 195 in New Bedford.

The trooper, who is assigned to the Troop D Community Action Team, was injured around 11 p.m. and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were evaluated and released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine if the driver that struck the trooper should be charged.

No additional information was immediately available.

