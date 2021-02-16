Investigation underway after truck bursts into flames in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a truck suddenly burst into flames in Lynn on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to the area of Gayron Way found flames shooting from the truck.

Video from the scene showed crews working to extinguish the blaze as the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Witnesses told 7NEWS that the truck was hauling an ATV when the fire broke out.

The fire has since been extinguished.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)