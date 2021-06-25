HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are investigating after a truck rolled over in a residential neighborhood and landed on a car on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Merrimac and Amesbury Line roads found a yellow box truck tipped on its side and resting on top of a black car, photos shared by Haverhill police showed.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was available.

