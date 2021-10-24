PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a patio at a Plymouth restaurant Saturday.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle slamming into the patio of The Artisan Pig, sending tables and chairs flying.

The Artisan Pig remained open for indoor dining and carryout Saturday following the crash.

Owner Andrew Rivera-Meyers said he is disappointed customers won’t be able to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.

“It would have been nice to allow our customers to soak up the last nice few days, especially as people remain concerned with everything going on,” said Rivera-Meyers.

Meyers said he plans to reinstate outdoor dining once the patio barriers have been replaced.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

