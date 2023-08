Two people were stabbed in Allston early Saturday morning, officials said, leaving both victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police responded to the area of 176 Harvard Avenue around 2:30 a.m., and both victims were transported to local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was available.

