BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Boston Police Department are investigating the discovery of apparent fetus or infant remains in a freezer in South Boston on Friday.

The death investigation was launched after 7NEWS sources say a cleaning person made the disturbing discovery in a building on East Broadway that contains several condo units.

7NEWS sources also said at least two sets of apparent remains were found as investigators searched the building.

Nearby residents were rattled by the shocking development.

“It’s just really awful to think about and to know that that was right next door,” said nearby resident Katie Reilly.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and Boston police could be seen conducting an investigation for hours Thursday night before resuming their work Friday morning.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No additional information was immediately available.

