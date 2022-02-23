AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a University of Massachusetts Amherst student was struck and killed by a car while walking on campus Tuesday night.

Elena Lucore, 19, of Mississippi, was walking along Mass. Avenue with a friend when she was struck around 9:15 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Lucore was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead. Her friend was not injured.

The driver, a 21-year-old UMass student, reportedly told police that he was driving home from the library when the crash occurred. He remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with investigators.

The district attorney’s office noted that it was raining at the time crash.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting UMass police with the investigation.

