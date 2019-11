DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a vacant triple-decker broke out in flames early Saturday morning in Dorchester, firefighters say.

Crews responding to Edson St. found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front porch, as well as the back porch.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)